The Scottish Left Review is printed every two months. Subscribe now and get the next six issues delivered to your door.

The latest paper from The Jimmy Reid Foundation set out the challenges facing place-based communities, writes Dave Watson.

Even in a digital world, communities of place still matter for our well-being, resilience, democracy and the economy. That sense of belonging that every society needs. In the latest paper from The Jimmy Reid Foundation, we set out the challenges facing communities of place across Scotland. From funding and inequalities to exploitation by the far-right, these communities are under threat as never before.

Community has been an important theme for the Jimmy Reid Foundation in recent years. There are many types of communities, and all are important. However, there is a risk that we forget the importance of place. Many communities of people are bound together because they reside, work, visit, or otherwise spend a continuous portion of their time in the same place.

We explain that despite our digitally connected age, communities of place still matter. Social networks of family and friends are crucial, and links to wider networks are also important for health and wellbeing. The Scottish Government calls this ‘social capital’. This requires local services, or ‘social infrastructure’. When social infrastructure is robust, it fosters contact, mutual support, and collaboration among friends and neighbours. When degraded, it inhibits social activity, leaving families and individuals to fend for themselves. This is anchored in local democracy and in the shared action that is possible when communities campaign together.

Place has served as the basis for social movements, protests, and the formation of trade unions. The Tolpuddle Martyrs and the Calton Weavers are just two historical examples. More recently, the Kenmure Street protest showed how communities can rally in this way. Shared experiences and loyalty help build that solidarity. When local institutions break down, it leaves a vacuum for the far right to exploit through culture wars and unfounded conspiracy theories.

Community also matters for the local economy. To function properly, a healthy, supportive community is needed, rooted in Community Wealth Building rather than reliance on global corporations. Despite promises of devolution, Scotland has some of the largest local government units in the world, and 67% of Scots report having little or no influence over decisions affecting their local community.

We highlight the challenges faced by communities of place, including the long-term degradation of our social infrastructure caused by cuts to local government funding and the centralisation of services. While Scotland as a whole faces deep-seated inequality, those living in the most deprived parts of the country are four times more likely to die early. Because Scotland’s councils are so large, this can mask real communities of place with high levels of inequality. Although the incidence of poverty is higher in urban areas, there are still pockets of high inequality in rural areas.

Finally, we set out a new approach to communities of place, grounded in global research on what works. These include:

Strengthening social infrastructure to offer opportunities for connection, belonging, and shared experiences.

Creating a good neighbourhood design and maintain physical spaces.

Developing accessible ways for local people to share information.

Challenging the culture wars exploited by the far-right.

Decentralising power to communities to involve more people in the governance of our lives, and reform local government finance to fairly fund local services.

An education system that builds capabilities and expectations of civic participation.

Incentivising the private sector to direct its social and net-zero strategies towards transformational outcomes for vulnerable communities.

This approach recognises the value of communities of place and the practical measures needed to rebuild them. It also recognises the value of social infrastructure and public services, devolving power, and building the local economy through Community Wealth Building. We also need to better understand the practical measures that help build stronger communities, including neighbourhood design, high-quality public spaces, local events, and improved information sharing. Most importantly, we need to provide residents with greater opportunities to influence decisions affecting their neighbourhoods and to encourage engagement.

Dave Watson is the Director of the Jimmy Reid Foundation. You can download the paper ‘The Policy of Place’ from the Foundation’s website.