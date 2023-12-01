Bogus self-employment is rife and labour policy is toothless in the energy sector. It is time for a new National Agreement for high voltage energy construction, writes Greig McArthur.

Scotland stands at a crossroads. The UK’s energy costs are amongst the highest in the world, both for industrial electricity production and for domestic consumption. Prices are influenced by several factors, including reliance on gas-fired power stations, standing charges, and green levies, leading to higher energy costs than the USA. Working in the high voltage electricity transmission and distribution sector, I see the potential for low cost energy supply to the people of Scotland. However, this can only be achieved when we realise that to control the cost of energy we need first to control our energy networks. That means ownership for public benefit, not shareholder dividends.

Energy-rich Scotland suffers from private ownership of the industries necessary to free our people from high energy costs. Fuel poverty is one consequence. The lack of good, secure, highly skilled, well paid jobs is another. Governments talk about job creation, but figures show that vast numbers of workers in the sector are engaged via agencies or bogus self-employment. These poor employment models lead to insecurity, a lack of investment in the future workforce, scarce training opportunities and low numbers of apprenticeships. Meanwhile the loss to the UK Exchequer through employee tax avoidance schemes is substantial. Politicians should insist that if companies wish to engage in government contracts, direct employment must be the chosen route. It makes economic sense and is better in the long term for employees.

The UK Government has recently awarded record subsidy contracts for off-shore wind projects, including the massive SSE Berwick Bank project in the North Sea. Combined with other projects including in Wales and off the Yorkshire coast, it is estimated that 7,000 jobs will be created and 12 million homes supplied by the electricity produced. Will these 7,000 jobs be permanent or will most disappear after the construction phase? Will they be agency, self-employed, or directly employed with apprenticeships? And if 12 million homes are to be provided with green, renewable electricity, why is there a push for nuclear, and why aren’t energy bills getting cheaper? With foreign companies like RWE of Germany and the global investment firm KKR owning and profiteering from our coastlines and onshore production, is it any wonder we’re still being ripped off?

The alternative, of course, is nationalisation for the benefit of the people. But here in Scotland, energy is reserved for Westminster to do with as they see fit. People are suffering the consequences of failed planning. Will the next generation of politicians have the courage and strength of character to carry through these socialist policies?

I have first-hand experience working as an electrician in the renewables sector with various companies over the past couple of decades. In a previous company and in my current company in the High Voltage Energy Networks Construction sector, my colleague and I have won union recognition and been elected as shop stewards and health and safety reps. We are making gains, representing both members and the wider industry. But bogus forms of employment and insecure agency engagements are allowed and even encouraged by agency clients, Scottish Power and SSE. This results in low union density, since self-employed and agency workers face legal and practical barriers to joining and engaging with unions. The Scottish Government lacks control over employment law and has abysmally failed to put in place robust frameworks for conditions around public contracts procurement and employment practices. There is dire need for this lucrative sector to be brought under stricter UK rules whereby workers can be involved in major decisions affecting their terms conditions and employment, and trade union membership becomes the rule and not the exception.

As Branch Secretary of the Unite the Union Greater Glasgow Electrical, Mechanical and Plumbing Branch I have made the case for a brand new Union National Agreement for the High Voltage Energy Networks Construction sector, through Unite’s democratic structures, and also with Scottish Government Minister’s via their Fair Work Convention and Construction Accord. However, whilst our Branch continues to lobby both Unite and the Scottish Government, we have faced unnecessary roadblocks. The Fair Work Convention should have been a force for good, but it lacks teeth, and fails to involve workers who understand the sector. STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer stated in 2021 in the Morning Star: “this is a make or break time for the fair work agenda in Scotland”. She argued: “in the meantime there are a range of other levers already at the Scottish Governments disposal. We cannot wait for further constitutional change before we start to put those measures in place”. So what happened?

Workers cannot wait while politicians and unions procrastinate, particularly when our major industries are closing down with devastating losses to communities where workers gave years of toil and effort. Closures at Grangemouth and Mossmorran, and talk of more job losses at Sullom Voe, highlight the inability to date of trade unions and governments to agree and implement a strategy focused on fair work and community benefits. Our Branch believes that with concerted effort from government, unions, and workers’ representatives, we can create a sectoral strategy fit for the years ahead, with a National Agreement for a real Just Transition that transfers workers and skills over to the renewables sector with agreed rates of pay, good conditions of employment, safe workplaces, a complete end to blacklisting and, most importantly, a bright future for our kids’ generation and the generations to follow. Key officers and elected lay members of Unite’s Scottish Executive Council are prepared to work with our Branch to achieve this.

Scotland’s people have no need or appetite for a new generation of nuclear power stations. We have abundant clean, green renewable energy supplies. Scotland can be green and efficient with low prices for businesses and consumers. With the will, we can achieve fair work policies and good quality jobs for our kids’ generation. Only the political will is lacking, and we need new faces with new ideas and a drive to do better. This is why I have decided to stand for election to the Scottish Parliament in May 2026 for the Motherwell and Wishaw constituency. As a trade unionist, should I be elected I will give voice to ordinary workers from my hometown and from the workplaces I represent. I stand for Scotland and for the workers.

Greig McArthur is Branch Secretary of Unite the Union Greater Glasgow Electrical Mechanical and Plumbing Branch SC/155/404, and the Alliance to Liberate Scotland prospective candidate for Motherwell and Wishaw constituency and Central Scotland & Lothian West Region.

