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Simon Barrow is a freelance consultant and researcher for Scottish CND. He is former director of Ekklesia, a think tank on beliefs, ethics and public policy. He has co-edited and co-written five books on Scottish and UK politics.

Miriam Brett is a Co-Director of Future Economy Scotland. Colin Brown is the Scottish Executive Council Member for the Fire Brigades Union. He has been a firefighter for over 19 years working in Dundee and Perth. He has been at the forefront of FBU demands for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to be built on a programme of real terms investment to equip and prepare for the emergencies Scotland faces today and for a future of changing risks.

Emma Brown was an activist and organiser with Just Stop Oil Scotland, later known as This is Rigged. She is now a community worker and community artist who lives and works in Govan. Sara Cowan is Director of Scottish Women’s Budget Group.

Matthew Crighton is secretary of the Just Transition Partnership and works at Friends of the Earth Scotland as Sustainable Economy Adviser. His contributions here are in a personal capacity.

Cailean Gallagher is editor of Scottish Left Review.

Dr Ewan Gibbs is Senior Lecturer at the School of Social and Political Sciences in the University of Glasgow. His books are An Injury to All: the Unmaking of the British Working Class and Coal Country: The Meaning and Memory of Deindustrialization in Postwar Scotland.

Chris Hamilton was Unite’s Convenor at the Oil Refinery at Ineos, Grangemouth at the time of its closure and is now the Convenor of the Oil Terminal.

Credits Patricio Mesa is an organiser in Ecuador’s Indigenous movement, CONAIE, and a leader of the National Anti-mining Front, which organises Indigenous and peasant communities resisting extractive projects on their land.

Gordon Morgan is a member of the Editorial Board of Scottish Left Review.

Liz Murray is Policy Manager at Community Energy Scotland, the national independent voice for community energy in Scotland, representing more than 400 members. Liz ensures the voices of those members are heard by key decision makers in the sector and beyond.

Anh-Quân Nguyen was the Scottish Coordinator of the COP26 Coalition, the civil society alliance organising for climate justice during the UN climate conference in Glasgow, and is a co founder of Climate Camp Scotland, a collective taking direct action against fossil fuel infrastructure.

Kim Pratt is a Senior Campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland. Her work has focused on how material use can be fairer and more sustainable.

Catrina Randall is Just Transition Campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland and has a background in political education, movement building and community organising work. She campaigns for a fair transition for workers and communities, working closely with trade union partners.

Mike Sarnecki is a Worker Organiser for Platform, a shop steward, a member of two unions and has been working in the North Sea since 2014

Stephen Smellie is UNISON’s Branch Secretary at South Lanarkshire. He is a member of the Just Transition Commission. He is Convenor of Scottish Left Review Editorial Board.

Jim Walker is an organiser at Climate Camp Scotland.

Guest Editors: Matthew Crighton, Anh Quân Nguyen, Catrina Randall

Design: Lois Paton loispatondesign@gmail.com

Cover art: Catriona Goss @catrionaribena

Printed by Hampden Advertising on Hillington Road, Glasgow