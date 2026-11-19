The Scottish Left Review interviews Eirene Houston about the upcoming Havana Glasgow Film Festival, which opens on the 19 of November.



Tell us about how the festival came about, and how it has changed over the last 12 years.



I’ve been going to Cuba for 30 years now. The first time I went was to research a film (which later became, Day of the Flowers) after I’d been studying at the National Film and Television School in London, and I’d always wanted to go. I mean, when that sort of thing [the Cuban revolution] happens in your lifetime, you want to go. There was a lot of great stuff happening at that time, in the 60s, 70s and 80s even, in Grenada and elsewhere, there were pockets of real revolution.

It was just amazing to be somewhere so different. The revolution wasn’t so old at that time, just forty years old and just coming out of the Special period. So there was still lots going on and there was still the opening up of hope, and people were finding ways to deal with things. So there was just an amazing difference, it was so different, and so great. As a Glaswegian it was familiar as well: the people, the friendliness, the chat. And the thing that I think of when I think of Cuba, but also when I think of Glasgow, is that capacity for joy. When I was a kid I was known as being easily pleased, and I’ve always been like that, which could be an insult, but I think it’s probably one of the best compliments. I’m easily pleased because it means you can find joy in many things, and that’s what people are like in Cuba, even in this moment, which I think is even worse than the Special Period (the economic crisis in Cuba that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union).

The film school I was visiting in Cuba was for students from all over Latin America. It was a wonderful place. And that’s where I met Hugo Rivalta, the co-director of the Havana Glasgow Film Festival. He was a mature student then, and we became good friends. He was a writer, and a journalist, and acted a wee bit and did all sorts of different things – that’s what it’s like in Cuba, everyone does lots of different things.

Later on, I had the idea, and the support from Glasgow City Council (Glasgow and Havana are twin cities!) to try to set up an exchange between Scottish and Cuban writers. This was quite difficult because in certain sectors in every country there’s a bureaucracy that you can’t get through. We began to realize that things are actually much better done culturally. So rather than me trying to get a bunch of writers in Cuba and a bunch of writers here, I thought, why don’t I just get one writer in Cuba and one writer here that can make connections? And why don’t we start a film festival? Because I know films. Hugo knows films. We’re both writers. How hard can it be?

In the last few years we’ve started going out a bit more from Glasgow. As soon as Covid was over, the first thing we did was we went up to Argyll, to Dunoon and Cromarty and Oban. That was great, it was the first time we had gone on a wee road trip. Last year we did a brilliant collaboration with the Montrose Film Festival. That was really perfect – they’ve got a great festival up there. Last year because there was a lovely film called ¡Quba! about LGBTQ rights, about the fight for the brilliant and radical Family Code, we collaborated with Indigo Korres and the Scottish Queer International Film Festival. It’s great finding ways of collaborating on things that are similar.

I realised over the last few years how important themes are. I realised that putting films together was a bit like putting words together to create emotion. So the order you put things in is really important. I hate adjectives and adverbs – I just don’t like descriptive things. I like when you put simple words together that mean something. Because the beauty of writing is the way you put words together to convey something really complex with really simple words. So with curation, I just learned it through doing it, the same way I learned to put on a film festival through doing it.

Tell us a bit about the 2026 programme!

So, a couple of screenings have already happened. In August we screened Venceremos. To give you some background, Santiago Alvarez was one of the greatest documentary filmmakers, and he directed many old Cuban newsreels. There are terabytes of newsreels, from the 1960s to the 1990s, and Osain Alvarez, his son, gifted them to the festival. Dani Acosta, who is part of the film festival team, has become a filmmaker during his time with the festival. He edited together 40 minutes of these amazing restored newsreels – they’re precious as anything and they’re amazingly directed and shot. And it went down really well, we sold out at the GFT.

For this year we also picked Comrade Tambo’s London Recruits, which is a film about Londoners recruited to undertake secret missions for the ANC in the 60s. I thought it was a wonderful film. I think solidarity is really important. Cuba and Scotland have a great history of solidarity with South Africa. As soon as Nelson Mandela could travel, he first went to see Fidel and then he went to Glasgow, because we were the first city to give them the key to the city. So I wanted to have something that brought that spirit to life.

On the Saturday our Cuban guest is Ivette Ávila Martín. She’s a wonderful animator, and has done these two very powerful animations about violence against women. She’s animated testimonies into two incredibly powerful films. So she’ll be presenting these and then talking a little bit about Cuba’s situation with violence against women. There is a lot of machismo still in Cuba, which is different from misogyny – here we’ve got a lot of misogyny, which is kind of underhanded. I think machismo is easier to deal with than misogyny, but they’re still battling against it. Even though you’ve got the machismo, women are very powerful in Cuba – most dentists are women for example, and it’s normal for women to be surgeons.

On Saturday we’ve also got something about Television Serrana, a TV station that started in the Sierra Maestra mountains in Cuba a good number of years ago now. We’ve got two old stories of inventiveness about making a little hydroelectric thing that could get electricity for the radio, and one called Daniel’s Camion where this guy Daniel has a sort of wheelbarrow type thing, and he’s just built a little front of a lorry on the front of it, all painted up, and he takes it round in the countryside and he helps people with their messages, stuff like that, or wheels people around like to the local clinic. Then we’ve got something that’s more modern, which is very sad. It’s about how at the moment people in Cuba have no electricity, they’ve got no way to cook. So they started cooking outside on charcoal or with leaves and bits of wood. So if somebody can start the spark (because there’s no oil, remember) then somebody will come from next door, and they’ll get a wee lighter thing with a wick or something, and then they’ll take it to light their thing and that’ll be passed round. And then people will take in their things to be fixed. And there might be a central place where there is a wee bit of electricity. And it’s just about how they’re all sharing that because it’s so hard even to cook. And they’re all having to cook outside. So it’s about the inventiveness that Cuba has always had. But now they’re needing to be even more inventive, and it’s quite sad and exhausting for these people, so that’s very poignant.

I wanted to build on the literacy, language and land connections between Cuba and Scotland. So we’re showing Reading the World, which is about Paulo Freire, the great Brazilian educator. It’s a Brazilian film, but it’s very relevant to Cuba because Paulo Freire really admired Cuba’s literacy campaign. Freire was only able to teach in a small community, and then the project was crushed by a dictator – it was shut down because of capitalism. But Cuba was able to make a success of it because Cuba had socialism. It was a very clear demonstration of what can happen if you’re open to it. Nowadays, in Scotland our literacy is going down. But in Cuba, even though there’s no electricity, students are going into university with no electricity, no nothing. There’s amazing stories of kids just being determined to get to school, or to get to dance, and walking for miles.

What themes do you see that resonate across Cuba and Scotland?

I was at the Santiago Alvarez In Memoriam Film Festival in Cuba as a part of the jury. An awful lot of these films were about loss of language and loss of land. I was beginning to understand that, for example, five percent of the world is indigenous people, but they are protecting eighty percent of our land. And I was also thinking about Scotland and the Scottish language. The Irish language has had a bit of a rejuvenation just now through people like Kneecap – who were in Cuba recently for the solidarity aid convoy. So I started thinking about language and land, especially in Scotland, it’s so important: who owns the land is so important for us to know.

That brought me back to my thinking about my dad. He was an agricultural economist, and he was one of the people who was instrumental in helping the crofters buy Assynt, south-west of Sutherland. That was a big thing for him. And so I’m going, bloody hell, dad, I should have listened to you more about how important that was, you know? He was a member of the Communist Party. So I’m going: You knew what was really crucial for Scotland about ownership of land and who owns the land. And also language is really linked with that.

So then I got a film from Mexico about a woman who made pottery from the actual land, from clay. And we screened it with a Cuban film about the literacy project. And also a Gaelic film about road sign activism. Then I got all excited about the Gaelic thing because that event was really successful. So we had three Gaelic speakers in the panel. It was a really interesting panel talking about literacy, language and land. And I feel there was a great enthusiasm for this. I’m always trying to do things to bring people in, but here things are very separate – people go to their own things. It’s not like that in Cuba everyone is part of the community. But with these films, it was the first time I’ve really felt an enthusiasm from the Gaelic community for us to do more. I want to get my film, Life is Dance, translated into Gaelic, and then do a tour with Gaelic subtitles. A lot of Gaelic songs are about land, so everything’s connected. We’ve just got to connect up the dots and make everybody see how their lives are connected.

Tell us more about what it means to ‘connect up the dots’.

The festival for me is about connections. Obviously it’s primarily about Cuba and Glasgow, and understanding that we’re so alike. It’s a community. It’s a comradeship. There’s an assumption in Glasgow that the next person is going to care about what happens to the next person. But there’s also a smile. You know, there’s a connection. There’s a desire to communicate. So even though when I first went to Cuba, I didn’t have much Spanish, I had such a desire to communicate that I would wave my arms around, and feel that, you know, you like people and they like you. And I think Glaswegians like people. It feels like we’re all in the same fight together.

Certainly you’ve got that in spades in Cuba. And in Scotland, they’re trying to erode it, trying to do away with community and society because those are the kind of things that terrifies them.

There are differences in Cuba as well. I could never be friendly with a right wing person here, but in Cuba people care about the next person, no matter what they think. Here you might have someone who professes to be a lefty but has a bit of a selfish heart. But sometimes in Cuba you might find someone with a very expansive, generous heart, but because of their situation they have some reactionary ideas. And you would still somehow be able to relate to them and talk to them. And that was interesting to me. It takes a long time for that sort of community to seep in. When you have a revolution, suddenly you get criticised because everybody’s not doing everything right. It’s a big change from living in a capitalist society, and then changing completely to be communal and care about the next person. That’s a difficult thing, a long journey, and that’s why things can collapse and fail.

In Cuba there’s that attitude ‘Oh I’ve got too much soup, I need to take some over to the neighbour’. It’s that kind of mentality. I do think that communities in Scotland have some of the same attitude, of sharing things. It’s the people who don’t have who are the people who share. But in Scotland, we have some of these cultural requirements for revolution: warm-heartedness and the ability to share. But unlike the Cubans we haven’t managed to transform it into a sort of revolutionary organisation, or enough of a revolutionary spirit to really have power in the hands of ordinary people. Everybody has the right to a just and dignified life. That should be the government’s first priority along with preserving our lands for the good of the majority, not to make a few folk rich. One of the reasons I do the festival is to try to create a community where we can feel another world is possible. We used to be better in Scotland. We’ve lost a wee bit of our oomph for doing stuff. I think people are really at the stage now where it’s going to take so much to change things, it’s such a battle, and people are just putting their heads down. I mean, can you think of anything that’s not a battle? But you’ve just got to do it. You can’t just let things happen – you have to fight for this, fight for that, and fight for the next thing. You’ve got to bloody think what to do.

Eirene Houston is the Director and Curator of the Havana Glasgow Film Festival.

Book your tickets now for:

Comrade Tambo’s London Recruits

Thursday 19 November 2026

20:00 – 22:40 | Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT)

Gordon Main | UK 2024 | Documentary Drama | 1h 50m English

Book at www.glasgowfilm.org

A Night of Cuban Cinema & Culture

Saturday 21 November 2026, | Kelvinside Hillhead Parish Church

17:30 – 19:30 | Cuban Short Films, Animation and Discussion

20:00–21:30 | Secret Screening

21:30–22:45 | DJ A Cut Above – Latin American Sounds

Book at www.hgfilmfest.com/2026/10/06/a-night-of-cuban-cinema-culture





Reading the World / Lendo o Mundo + Q&A

Monday 23 November 2026

18:00 – 19:50 | Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT)

Irís de Oliveira & Catherine Murphy | Brazil / USA 2025 | Documentary

1h 10m | Portuguese & English with English subtitles

Book at www.glasgowfilm.org