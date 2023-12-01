Help us pay artists & writers

Two poems by Kriss Nichol and Ray Evans, members of Dove Tales, the Association of Artists for Peace.

Kriss Nichol

We Were Not The Only Ones

to jostle along paths walled with woods

or through open blades of meadows

fear creeping with pointed teeth

devouring hope

air swollen with gunfire

bodies restructuring landscapes

in the amber wash of fading sunlight

we were not the only ones

listening to the clack-clacking of tracks

suffocating sardined in small enclosures

fighting for window space

gulping inhalations of passing landscapes

then crumpled like paper bags

at our final destination

in wind-whipped nights

we were not the only ones

to feel the bite of betrayal and jackbooted

hatred hear screams reach like imploring hands

then turn to ashy voices

borne away on the wind like smoking ghosts

as silence stretched her legs

and the world grew quietly

monochrome against a vivid pink sky

we were not the only ones

Ray Evans

Fishers of men

And he spake unto them saying “cast your nets to the other side and you

will find some” and there were so many they could not haul them in.

“Instead of fish I sometimes get bodies”

Once I found a baby

The first time I was afraid, but bit by bit you get used to it

After a while getting a dead body was like getting a fish

The mortuary is full, so they stack them like sardines.

A man says “I can make a lot of money

200, 300 people, 2000 a piece,

do the math.”

Wait a while, I’ll take your family to Italy, Italy.

I will take you to Rome,

stars will tremble with love and hope.

Your secret is safe with me.

No one knows your name.

My kiss brings silence.

Night will vanish

Nessun Dorma,

At dawn you will eat pizza on the Vatican steps.

Our President says

stand tall in your port-side best

they are cockroaches, invaders with criminal plans

to change our beloved way of life.

The country, the country.

Ray Evans is a poet and photographer whose work has appeared in many anthologies. He has three published collections of poetry and was the last Poet Laureate of Glasgow’s iconic Scotia Bar.

Kriss Nichol has published three poetry pamphlets, two novels, and a sequence of haibun entitled Ancient Anchors (2020).