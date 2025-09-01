With a strategy of unity, the Scottish Greens can be part of a wider left breakthrough, writes Dan Hutchison.

For nearly 20 years the Scottish Parliament has been without an explicitly socialist party. That’s not to say that the SNP, Labour and the Greens don’t have committed and passionate socialists amongst the ranks, but since the exit of the SSP from Holyrood, socialists in parliament have had to fight to get socially just economic policy on the table in their own party before trying to find support elsewhere in the chamber. While many of us have fought those fights in our respective parties, there are clearly a lot of people who have chosen to plug their political energy into purer socialist movements which have not succeeded in getting much public recognition.

The announcement from Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn seems to be providing the opportunity finally for a united left front to form, but it raises important questions. What risks does this new party bring to socialists already in elected office? And since we already have socialists in office, what can the left do to encourage left unity beyond party boundaries?

The Scottish Greens have been on a long journey, particularly in terms of embracing socialism in any true fashion. Now, I think the Green movement has always been anti-capitalist in its economic thinking, and has always been pro-poverty eradication. Whether that thinking is explicitly socialist has been, and will remain, up for debate. What can be said for certain is that the Greens, no matter what disagreements others on the left have with the party, are the biggest left-wing party in Scotland today, by both paid up membership and political representation. That could all be about to change.

While the Scottish Greens and the Green Party of England and Wales are entirely separate parties, the fates of the two are very often intertwined and susceptible to changes in the British political landscape, the launch of the new left party included. Zack Polanski, who has taken the reins down south, has shown clear openness to some level of collaboration with a new party, which is much more than anything said by the candidates in our Scottish Green leadership election. I’ll be honest. I think we need to take a leaf out of our English sister party’s book for once, and that’s not something I say very often.

Zack Polanski has taken the reins of the Green Party in England and Wales.

For many in Scotland, the Greens have long been the only show in town for those wanting to vote for a left wing candidate with a chance to win (albeit with a few exceptions in the SNP and Labour). I have spoken to many voters and ex-members since Zarah Sultana’s announcement, and it is clear that the Greens are at risk of losing a lot of our left voter base. This voter base want to support a party that seeks to change the world and won’t accept cutting essential public services in the process.

There is one concern at the front of my mind: how does the electoral mathematics break down? With Green MSPs competing for seats along with Reform and a possible Left party or alliance, list seats become very tight and constituency results will be more important than ever for allowing small parties to stay above water. Take Glasgow Southside for example: recent polls show that with Nicola Sturgeon not standing again, new boundaries, and record Green polling, the Greens could take that constituency in 2026. I live just over the border from that constituency and I can see how pollsters are reaching that prediction. I am sure that with the right (and crucially socialist) candidate, the Greens could finally win a constituency. However, if the Left run in the constituency, I think the SNP will comfortably hold it with a centrist in Kaukab Stewart. Similar examples can be found across the country, where the Left could break through but Greens standing in the way will dilute their chances.

At the Greens’ annual policy conference in October there will be a debate on whether we initiate talks with the new party, and how to avoid cannibalising the left vote, especially running into the council elections in 2027 where there is real potential for a left breakthrough if we are not all fighting for the same seats. I’ll be advocating for left unity, and I hope I’m not alone.

Dan Hutchison is a Green Councillor representing Govan on Glasgow City Council.

